Redbridge Foodbank use increases 40pc in one year

PUBLISHED: 11:12 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 20 February 2019

Foodbank volunteers Nelly Siadey, Justine Davis, Julie Jennings and Barbara Dodds

Foodbank volunteers Nelly Siadey, Justine Davis, Julie Jennings and Barbara Dodds

Archant

An Ilford foodbank is appealing for monthly donations to help ensure it can continue helping the borough’s most vulnerable residents.

Redbridge Foodbank, based in Granville Road, handed out food parcels to nearly 4,500 people in 2017/18 – an increase of around 40 per cent on previous financial year.

Trustee and treasurer Liz Pearce said: “At a time when the demand for our services is greater than ever, we need to make sure that we raise enough money in order to keep the organisation going.”

“We’re asking people to think about whether they can afford to give a regular sum of money each month to help us make sure that we can continue to be of service to some of those most in need in our community.”

The group relies on the support of around 100 committed volunteers and its running costs amounted to almost £55,000 last year.

Find out more on how to donate by emailing lizp@redbridgefoodbank.org or calling 020 8518 0056

Foodbank volunteers Nelly Siadey, Justine Davis, Julie Jennings and Barbara Dodds
