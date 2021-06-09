Research: Redbridge one of London's worst boroughs for fly-tipping

Published: 10:03 AM June 9, 2021

New research from waste removal marketplace, LoveJunk.com, has found that Redbridge was amongst the worst London boroughs for fly-tipping last year. - Credit: PA Archive

Redbridge is amongst the worst London boroughs for fly-tipping, according to research which compared the capital's 32 local authorities.

Findings published by LoveJunk.com showed that there were 19,897 incidents reported in Redbridge last year, placing the borough below only Hounslow, Haringey, Camden and Brent.

While Redbridge's numbers were significantly fewer than Brent - London's worst-performing borough which recorded 34,197 incidents in 2020 - they were also much greater than Islington, which recorded the lowest number across this period (1,764).

The findings come despite efforts made to eradicate the issue, with a fly-tipping initiative created by the council winning a national award as recently as February.

It was recognised by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy for work done tackling fly-tipping during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, cabinet member for environment Cllr Jo Blackman said: "Despite the pandemic, our staff have been delivering real results, cleaning up our streets and working with local people to improve our environment."

But such strides were unable to prevent the research declaring Redbridge as one of the worst boroughs for fly-tipping in 2020.

The research indicates a wider problem with fly-tipping across the capital.

According to the findings, London accounted for more than one third of the 975,631 incidents reported nationwide last year.

The region notched up a collective 360,080 fly-tips, far exceeding the next worst region (the North West which recorded 115,192 incidents).

These figures do not account for waste fly-tipped on private property because such dumping falls outside council remit.

This means the real numbers could be much greater.

To report fly-tipping locally, visit my.redbridge.gov.uk/report/fly-tip.

The research was compiled by looking at fly-tipping data for 2020 - held by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) - alongside the latest household figures for England (held by the Office for National Statistics).

Further information can be found at lovejunk.com/blog/trash-talk/fly-tipping/.



