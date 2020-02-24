Barking fly-tipper forks out nearly £2,000 after getting caught red-handed in Woodford Green

Picture: PA Images

A fly-tipper who illegally dumped the contents of an entire garage ended up nearly £2,000 out of pocket following a successful prosecution by Redbridge Council.

Mohammed Naz Khan, 35, of Ripplegate Walk, Barking, was busted after he was spotted emptying the bulky contents of a garage storage room into a residents' bin area in Woodford Green.

The incident was recorded on CCTV and was reported to the Redbridge Enforcement Team.

The footage showed Khan and another man make approximately 100 trips to the garage, carrying and disposing of bulky waste items into the residents' household bin room.

On Friday, February 14 at Barkingside Magistrates' Court, Khan admitted that he and his brother had disposed of the waste from his late father's garage store room, as he was selling the property.

He admitted seeing very clear signage warning residents not to dispose of any bulky items in the household waste bins.

The haul ranged from tools, work benches and a roof aerial, to satellite TV accessories, toilet, garden tools, and even laminate flooring.

Mohan Khan admitted helping his brother and both men pleaded guilty to fly-tipping and had to pay a fine of £1,384, Redbridge Council costs of £417.50p and a victim surcharge of £138, totalling £1,939.75.

Councillor Jas Athwal, the Leader of Redbridge Council commented: "Our residents deserve to live in a clean and safe environment, which is why we take a zero-tolerance stance against this type of grime crime.

"Our message is simple, those who choose to ruin our local environment will be caught and they will face the consequences of their selfish behaviour."

To convict fly-tippers, the council often relies on witness statements.

Residents are urged to help keep Redbridge clean by reporting anyone they know fly-tipping, or if they witness the dumping of rubbish in the borough on https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/bins-waste-and-recycling/fly-tipping/ or by calling 020 8554 5000.

The council's actions against fly-tipping is part of its Our Streets strategy, which is dedicated to working with the community to improve the look and feel of the street scene in Redbridge.

For more information visit: https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/our-streets/our-streets-strategy/.