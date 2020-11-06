Search

Redbridge family supports frontline by donating meals to hospice staff since beginning of pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:09 06 November 2020

A Redbridge family have helped staff at the Richard House Children's Hospice by donating meals since the start of the pandemic. Picture: Richard House

A Redbridge family have helped staff at the Richard House Children's Hospice by donating meals since the start of the pandemic. Picture: Richard House

A Redbridge family have been donating meals to staff at the Richard House Children’s Hospice since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yasir, Abdullah and Raena Raja decided to boost morale among workers at the Beckton hospice who have been working tirelessly in difficult circumstances.

Raena, who is Yasir’s mum and Abdullah’s aunt, said: “Each household initially created 23 parcels enabling Yasir to deliver them to the hospice. Abdullah was keen to get involved and give back, he took part in cooking and packaging meals. I hope it inspires others to get involved in support of those on the frontline.”

The family’s efforts have been welcomed, particularly with the hospice facing possible closure in the year it should have been celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Abdullah said he “really wants to give back” to Richard House when the pandemic is over.

