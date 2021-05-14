Redbridge equality group condemns 'heinous' Ilford mosque attack
- Credit: Samir Sultan/Google
Redbridge Equalities and Community Council (RECC) has condemned an attack outside an Ilford mosque where worshippers were hit with eggs and stones.
The group, which has been promoting equality and challenging discrimination for more than 50 years, said it was with "mounting horror" that it learned of the attack which happened outside the Ilford Islamic Centre at around 11pm on Tuesday, May 4.
In the statement RECC said: "It was with mounting horror that the RECC learnt that worshippers at the Ilford Islamic centre were pelted with stones and eggs following prayers on May 4.
"This disgraceful behaviour took place during the holy month of Ramadan.
"Ours is a diverse borough where the residents work and live together in peace.
"The RECC totally condemns these heinous actions and stands in solidarity with the Muslim community at this difficult time."
Police are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made.
East area commander Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman said the force takes reports of hate crime "very seriously".
