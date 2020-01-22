Redbridge Equalities to bring former colleagues together for 50th anniversary

Redbridge Equalities and Community Council turns 50 this year and wants to celebrate with old friends and former colleagues.

Next month marks the 50th anniversary of the registration of Redbridge and Community Relations Council, which is known today as the Redbridge Equalities and Community Council.

The charity was set up to promote equality, challenge discrimination and strive for a harmonious, diverse society.

It organises community projects, carries out work to stamp out hate crime and hosts outreach advice surgeries.

On Monday, February 10, the organisation is hosting an anniversary event to celebrate the contributions of the charity over the last 50 years and to provide a chance for everyone involved to meet old friends and former colleagues.

If you have been involved at any time with Redbridge Equalities and Community Council, the team would be delighted to hear from you.

Contact office@redbridgeequalities.org.uk or telephone 0208 551 8178.