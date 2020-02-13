Redbridge Equalities celebrates 50 years of promoting equality and challenging discrimination

Live music from the Redbridge Music Lounge. Picture: Ken Mears Photography by Ken Mears

Redbridge Equalities and Community Council celebrated its 50th birthday with old friends and former colleagues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chair of the RECC Nigel Turner OBE. Picture: Ken Mears Chair of the RECC Nigel Turner OBE. Picture: Ken Mears

The party on Monday, February 10, marked half a century since the registration of the Redbridge and Community Relations Council, which is known today as the Redbridge Equalities and Community Council.

The charity was set up to promote equality, challenge discrimination and strive for a harmonious, diverse society.

You may also want to watch:

It organises community projects, carries out work to stamp out hate crime and hosts outreach advice surgeries.

Members of the RECC in conversation at the event. Picture: Ken Mears Members of the RECC in conversation at the event. Picture: Ken Mears

The anniversary event in Ilford was held to celebrate the contributions of the charity over the last 50 years and provide a chance for everyone involved to meet old friends and former colleagues.

Nigel Turner, chairman of the Redbridge Equalities and Community Council, said: "It was really good to celebrate 50 years of equalities in Redbridge and to see old friends who contributed so much to our work over the years.

"We were very pleased to welcome the mayor, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, and the MP for Ilford South, Sam Tarry."