'We are standing with Ukraine': Donation drive set up in Redbridge

An urgent appeal has been organised in Redbridge to support the people of Ukraine - Credit: PA

Redbridge residents are being urged to donate items to an appeal set up to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Essentials can be handed in to a collection point at Woodford Baptist Church, in George Lane, South Woodford between 11am and 7pm tomorrow and Thursday (March 2 and 3).

Redbridge Council has partnered with Reconnect, a charity which supports vulnerable communities, faith groups and community organisations for the donation drive.

The United Nations said on Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: "This week our communities have come together, with the support of the council, to help the people of Ukraine as they face the horrors of war.

"Essential items are desperately needed by refugees fleeing violence in Ukraine.

"So we have launched this urgent appeal, knowing the generosity of our neighbours across Redbridge and the compassion our local communities feel towards the people of Ukraine.

"Now, in their time of need, Redbridge is standing with Ukraine."

Rev Jonathan Somerville at Woodford Baptist Church, where donations can be dropped off - Credit: Ken Mears

The council has requested only "good quality" items are donated, with the likes of bedsheets, blankets, children's clothes and first aid kits sought.

Nappies, sleeping bags, toiletries and sanitary products, towels and wet wipes are also requested.

The church's pastor, Rev Jonathan Somerville, said: "We are honoured to be able to host this collection for those fleeing the unfolding horror of war in Ukraine.

"The images on our TV screens compel us to pray for peace and act in a demonstration of shared humanity and compassion.

"We hope that in some small way, the people of Ukraine will know they are not alone and that the world is responding to them in their hour of greatest need."

Reconnect has registered volunteers with the Romanian Embassy, which the council said will be transporting all items collected in the borough on Friday, March 4. They are expected to arrive in Romania two to three days later.