Disabled women’s charity reopens after 19 months closed for pandemic

The event at the Jack Carter Centre was attended by the Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Roy Emmett, as well as local councillors. - Credit: RDWWA

A disabled women’s charity has reopened nearly two years after closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Redbridge Disabled Women’s Welfare Association (RDWWA) opened the doors to the Jack Carter Centre on Tuesday, October 26, having been closed for 19 months.

The association is typically attended by the elderly and disabled, two groups who are vulnerable to the virus and were advised to shield.

RDWWA made the decision to reopen now that many members have been double vaccinated, with some having received booster vaccines.

The opening, which coincided with the group’s 28th anniversary, was attended by Redbridge Mayor Cllr Roy Emmett and local councillors and saw attendees entertained by music and dancing, including a drum group.

You may also want to watch:

The charity arranged park gatherings during the summers they were closed in order to keep the group connected.

Abida Iqbal MBE, founder and chairperson of RDWWA, said: “I look forward with continuing to see the group run weekly, offering this much needed support network to women in the community.”