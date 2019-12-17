Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association hosts 21st annual multi-faith celebrations

Former MP Mike Gapes and mayor of Redbridge Cllr Zulfiqar Hussain joined the Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association's celebrations. Picture: RDWWA Archant

Redbridge Disabled Women's Welfare Association (RDWWA) held its 21st annual multi-faith celebration.

The event brought together members of the community to speak on different faiths and celebrate diversity in the borough.

Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, and former Ilford South MP, Mike Gapes, joined the celebrations.

Eighty members of the association were also in attendance and enjoyed a celebration lunch and live music.

A raffle was also held with all proceeds going to the mayor's charities - £192 was raised.

RDWWA chairwoman and founder, Abida Iqbal MBE, said: "The event was a huge success. Our aim is to live up to the association's motto - Love, Peace and Harmony - and bringing awareness of the diversity within our community and celebrating it, is a positive move in that direction."

Anyone interested in learning more about the association or becoming a member can email redbridgedwwa@gmail.com.