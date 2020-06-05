Search

Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Redbridge since start of pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 June 2020

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Deaths in Redbridge rose by 89 per cent in a 10 week period during the coronavirus crisis compared to the 10 weeks preceding it, figures have revealed.

Data released by the Office of National Statistics showed that there were 380 deaths reported in the first 10 weeks of 2020 - up to March 6 - and 718 in the second 10 - up to May 15.

The first reported death in the UK of a patient with Covid-19 was on March 5.

Redbridge also recorded a rise in care home deaths - up 119pc from 59 deaths in the first 10 weeks of the year to 129 deaths in the second 10 weeks.

Deaths in hospitals were up 98pc, from 208 to 411, while those at home rose by 70pc, from 91 to 155.

The figures do not reveal how many of the deaths in the second 10 weeks of the year were of patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis.

