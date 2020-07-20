Redbridge Council and police to co-host webinar on tackling crime

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman of East Area Command will join council leader Jas Athwal for a webinar on tackling crime. Picture: PA

Redbridge Council and police are co-hosting a webinar on their joint approach to tackling crime.

Council leader Jas Athwal and Borough Commander Stephen Clayman have announced the borough’s first live webinar which will take place on Tuesday, July 28 from 6.30-7.30pm.

They will highlight the work the police and council are doing together to address crime hotspots, outline a new approach to deal with domestic abuse and explain how they are tackling on-street prostitution and pop-up brothels.

They also plan to showcase the programmes available to young people over the summer holidays to keep them off the streets.

And they will be answering residents’ questions about crime.

Crime has fallen in Redbridge, with figures from the Office for National Statistics showing it down 2 per cent in the 12 months to March.

In that time period the Metropolitan Police recorded 24,079 offences in Redbridge, compared to 23,523 in the previous year.

Cllr Athwal said data from the lockdown period shows that crime is decreasing as well, and they want to keep it that way “to drive down crime once and for all.”

Det Ch Supt Clayman added: “As lockdown restrictions are relaxed, we must be vigilant, and work towards ensuring that we keep crime levels in check.

“Reducing violence is a key focus for us, as is concentrating on what drives violence - particularly the supply of drugs.”

Cllr Athwal said tackling crime is “an absolute priority” and the event will highlight the work being done by the council and police and will also be an opportunity to hear from residents.

“We also want to hear from you, what your concerns are, how we can better support your neighbourhood or any other question you might have about crime in Redbridge.”

Det Ch Supt Clayman added that police need the help of the community to keep crime down “so this is a good opportunity to find out more about what we do.”

To submit a question, email pressoffice@redbridge.gov.uk by July 23.

There will also be an opportunity to submit questions during the event.

To tune in to the webinar visit http://orlo.uk/hY206