Redbridge Covid-19 deaths in single figures for three weeks

Published: 10:13 AM May 26, 2021

ONS stats have given an update on the number of Covid-19 deaths - Credit: PA

The number of Covid-19 deaths in Redbridge were in single figures for at least three weeks, the newest statistics has revealed.

The borough had one Covid-19 related death in the week ending April 30, one the following week and two the week ending May 14, the latest data from the Office for National Statistic (ONS) shows.

This amounted to between three and six per cent of the total deaths by any cause registered in those weeks, which counted up to 29, 32 and 33 in that order.

Embed code:

The borough has seen a total of 375 deaths for Covid-19 in 2021.

The ONS weekly figures also revealed a total of 152,704 deaths which involved coronavirus up to April 30 in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

This is 25,000 more than government figures released at the same stage (127,554).