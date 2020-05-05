Search

Further five care home deaths linked to coronavirus in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 May 2020

Recent figures from the ONS reveal a further five care home coronavirus deaths have occurred in Redbridge.

Archant

A further five care home deaths linked to the coronavirus have occurred in Redbridge, new figures reveal.

It comes as care home bosses across the UK warn of problems in sourcing sufficient levels of personal protective equipment (PPE), while Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the number of deaths in care homes is still “far too high”.

Office for National statistics data shows that in Redbridge, 242 deaths involving Covid-19 were provisionally registered up to May 2 – up from 193 the week before.

This only includes deaths that occurred up to April 24 which were registered up to eight days later.

Of those, 14 occurred at private homes and 13 in care homes. A further two deaths occurred in hospices, other community establishments or elsewhere.

In the previous week, eight Covid-19 deaths had been recorded in care homes.

It means at least 29 Covid-19-related deaths in Redbridge occurred outside hospital up to May 2 – equal to 12pc of the total figure from the ONS.

ONS figures are based on where Covid-19 is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, including in combination with other health conditions.

The number of people who died of the coronavirus in Redbridge’s hospitals up to May 2 was 213, according to the ONS, 43 more than the week before.

You may also want to watch:

Across England and Wales, there were roughly 27,400 coronavirus-related deaths up to April 24. Of those, 72pc occurred in hospitals and 22pc in care homes, with the rest taking place elsewhere.

Separate data showed care homes notified the Care Quality Commission of 6,391 deaths of residents in homes between April 10 and May 1.

Commenting on this figure, Ian Hudspeth, chairman of the Local Government Association’s community well-being board, said: “This appalling loss of life in our care homes and communities is another stark reminder of just how much more must be done to protect our most elderly and vulnerable.

“Every death from this virus is a tragedy, leaving behind family and friends in mourning.

“Social care is the frontline in the fight against coronavirus and we need to do all we can to shield people in care homes and those receiving care in their own homes.”

Mr Hudspeth added that social care and frontline workers “urgently” need PPE to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

Colin Angel, policy director for the UK Homecare Association, which represents home care providers, said sourcing such equipment for workers is a main concern.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I think every homecare provider in the country is really struggling to get a sure supply of PPE, and having enough to be confident that they can continue providing care services.

“The levels of stress it’s creating both for providers delivering care and their frontline care workers is really high.”

Mr Angel said more government support is needed as additional cost pressures mount.

