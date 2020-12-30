Redbridge Council meetings could be broadcast on YouTube

Redbridge Council is proposing to broadcast its council and cabinet meetings on YouTube "to encourage and facilitate discussion and share information more widely".

The council currently audio records all its council and cabinet meetings and makes the recordings available on the council's website within a few days of the meetings taking place.

Broadcasting the meetings would allow the public to view meetings live online while the meeting is happening, or later on the council's website, the council said.

Links to broadcasts of meetings would also be added to the council's social media, such as Facebook and Twitter, so that material can be commented on by members of the public "to encourage and facilitate discussion and share information more widely".

The council is considering two options to broadcast its meetings - use an external company which charges an annual fee for its services or record its own meetings and upload them to YouTube.

The cost of using an external company would be in the region of £70,000, while the costs associated with broadcasting its own meetings include a one-off expense of £10,000 to purchase equipment and, as YouTube is free to use, there would be no annual running costs.

Staffing costs associated with either system have not been included in the estimated figure, but a member of staff will need to be found to set up, start and end each broadcast and troubleshoot any technical issues that may arise during meetings.

The proposal to go ahead with the YouTube trial will be considered at the council's general purposes committee on January 7.