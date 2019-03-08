Search

Redbridge Council shortlisted for nationwide award for best children's services

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 November 2019

Picture: Ken Mears

Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Redbridge Council is in the running for a prestigious award that recognises the best children's services in the country.

The shortlists for the Local Government Chronicle (LGC) awards were announced last week (Thursday, November 7) with Redbridge named alongside eight other councils as nominees for the Children's Services of the Year 2019.

The LGC awards celebrate excellence in local government, recognising the teams and individuals making the biggest difference to their communities.

In June 2019, the council's children's social care services were rated Outstanding by Ofsted for the first time.

Redbridge Council's corporate director for people Adrian Loades said: "Whilst the ultimate judges of our performance are the families we support, being shortlisted for a national award is fantastic and welcome news.

"Every one of our services - from education to social care - has played an important role in this achievement, and I want to thank all our staff for their continuing energy, efforts and commitment to the children and communities of this borough.

"Our improvement journey has been years in the making and we know there is more for us to do, but I am immensely proud of the progress we have made."

