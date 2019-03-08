Redbridge Council shortlisted for Local Authority of the Year 2019 award

Redbridge Town Hall Archant

Redbridge Council is one of five local authorities from across the UK in the running for a prestigious annual award recognising the best council in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The shortlists for the Municipal Journal (MJ) Achievement Awards were unveiled on Thursday, April 18, and Redbridge has been named alongside neighbouring Waltham Forest and Thurrock councils as nominees for the Local Authority of the Year Award.

This prize recognises success throughout all levels of the chosen organisation, and is judged by a panel of experienced people from both the private and public sector.

North East Lincolnshire Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council complete the full list of possible winners.

Andy Donald, Redbridge Council's chief executive, said: “Whilst the real judges of our performance are always the residents and communities that we support, being shortlisted for such a prestigious award is wonderful news.

“I'm really clear that every part of the organisation has played its role in this achievement, and I want to thank all our staff for their commitment, energy and efforts.

“Redbridge is changing rapidly and we continue to face huge challenges.

“We know there is much more to do, but as a borough we are proud to have come a long way in recent years.”

The MJ Awards have been held every year since 2004, and the winners of this year's prizes will be announced at a special ceremony on June 26.

MJ editor Heather Jameson added: “The MJ Awards is a chance to recognise the extraordinary work of local councils across the country.

“Despite facing huge cuts to their budgets over the last decade, frontline staff are still working tirelessly to improve their communities and provide vital services to some of the most vulnerable people in the country - and that is to be celebrated. “Being shortlisted for The MJ awards is a major achievement and all our shortlisted entrants should be very proud.”