Fly-tipping initiative at Redbridge Council up for national award

Published: 10:00 AM January 21, 2021

The Neighbourhoods and Streetscene team at Redbridge Council is up for a national award following its innovative fly-tipping scheme. - Credit: PA Archive

A fly-tipping initiative by Redbridge Council is in the running for national recognition in awards held by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

The borough’s Neighbourhoods and Streetscene team was recently announced as a finalist for the Outstanding Service Delivery award as part of the charity's Network Awards 2021.

Redbridge's recognition follows its work in curbing a rise in fly-tipping at the beginning of the pandemic between March and June 2020.

In response to working in this new normal, the team introduced a number of anti fly-tipping measures under the new initiative Synergy in Civic Pride: One big challenge. One brilliant Team.

Among the innovative measures implemented are online workshops on waste reduction and safe disposal, alongside a joint operation between enforcement and street cleansing to ensure quick cleaning and thorough investigation of fly-tipping.

There was also a 200 per cent increase in penalty notices issued due to greater surveillance, and an active campaign targeted into the borough's most potent fly-tipping hotspots.

With the winners to be announced by Keep Britain Tidy in an online ceremony, the council is pleased with the recognition.

Cabinet member for environment and civic pride Cllr Jo Blackman said: “This is a thoroughly deserving nomination, and testament to the great work being carried out by our Neighbourhoods and Streetscene team to continue addressing the issues important to our residents.

"Despite the pandemic our staff have been delivering real results, cleaning up our streets and working with local people to improve our environment.”

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal extended his congratulations to the team, praising its members for how they have discovered "new and innovative ways to support local people, preserve our environment and prevent criminal behaviour like fly-tipping".

He added that this recognition is proof that the council are continuing to deliver "in these challenging times.”

For further information, visit keepbritaintidy.org/network-conference-awards-2021











