Revealed: How much the council made from every parking location in Redbridge last year

Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Redbridge Council generated the most parking revenue from its own staff last year, new figures reveal.

The council made £1.8million from off-street car parks and on-street car parking bays across the borough in 2018-19, according to data released through a Freedom of Information request.

The breakdown of the amount made at each parking location shows that staff parking at Redbridge Council was the most lucrative, followed by the town hall car park.

Council staff stumped up £215,641, while drivers who used the town hall car park handed over £154,885.

Charteris Road, Cranbrook Road, High Road and Station Road each generated more than £100,000 for the council.

Meanwhile, Ley Street Car Park generated just £137 and Oakwood Gardens made £169.50.

The number of penalty charge notices issued at off-street car parks and on-street parking locations totalled 171,309, with 91 of these unpaid and referred to the traffic enforcement centre.

A Redbridge Council spokesman said: "Redbridge Council­­ parking charges are comparable to neighbouring local authorities, and are set to reflect the parking needs of the residents and visitors to local areas.

"Unlike other local authorities, we have managed to retain concessions for short-stay parking.

"We recently extended the free session from half an hour to an hour.

"Any surplus revenue from our charges, after operating costs, is used entirely for maintaining and improving the highway infrastructure, including new measures that aim to tackle traffic pollution.

"The money funds vital improvements to car parks, as well as street signs and markings.

"It also supports our commitment to improving air quality, for example, by supporting the development of our pilot clearer air zones outside schools, and planning ahead for the rise in electric vehicle traffic."