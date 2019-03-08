Redbridge councillors agree to oppose 'detrimental' London City Airport expansion plans

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Councillors have agreed to oppose London City Airport's expansion plans and express serious concern about the "detrimental effect" of noise and air pollution on the health and wellbeing of Redbridge residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Proposing the motion, Councillor Sheila Bain and Councillor John Howard spoke about the "profound noise and environmental impact" the proposals will have on residents, particularly those living directly under the flight paths.

Cllr Bain said: "City Airport have had no regard in this masterplan to the severe noise and environmental impact of their expansion plans on the quality of life of our residents or the damaging effects on climate change.

You may also want to watch:

"They have not engaged with residents on their proposals through a proper consultation. These proposals are all about profit before people."

The motion also asked councillors to note a lack of evidence to support the claims that noise pollution, air quality and emissions will not be affected and the lack of adequate consultation by London City Airport with residents affected by the proposals, most of whom are unaware of the consultation taking place.

Councillor Paul Donovan said: "City Airport needs to think again, listen to what people are saying and realise that whilst they may need to make more money, that the environment, health and welfare of those of us living below these flight paths is more important."

The motion to oppose the plans was agreed by 43 councillors, with 10 abstentions.

A public meeting to discuss the airport's proposals is set for October 3 at Wanstead Library from 7-9pm.