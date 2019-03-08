Search

Redbridge councillors agree to oppose 'detrimental' London City Airport expansion plans

PUBLISHED: 15:05 20 September 2019

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Councillors have agreed to oppose London City Airport's expansion plans and express serious concern about the "detrimental effect" of noise and air pollution on the health and wellbeing of Redbridge residents.

Proposing the motion, Councillor Sheila Bain and Councillor John Howard spoke about the "profound noise and environmental impact" the proposals will have on residents, particularly those living directly under the flight paths.

Cllr Bain said: "City Airport have had no regard in this masterplan to the severe noise and environmental impact of their expansion plans on the quality of life of our residents or the damaging effects on climate change.

"They have not engaged with residents on their proposals through a proper consultation. These proposals are all about profit before people."

The motion also asked councillors to note a lack of evidence to support the claims that noise pollution, air quality and emissions will not be affected and the lack of adequate consultation by London City Airport with residents affected by the proposals, most of whom are unaware of the consultation taking place.

Councillor Paul Donovan said: "City Airport needs to think again, listen to what people are saying and realise that whilst they may need to make more money, that the environment, health and welfare of those of us living below these flight paths is more important."

The motion to oppose the plans was agreed by 43 councillors, with 10 abstentions.

A public meeting to discuss the airport's proposals is set for October 3 at Wanstead Library from 7-9pm.

Most Read

Trio from east London jailed for ‘ferocious’ knife attack at youth centre

Talib, Demontagnac and Young. Picture: Met Police

Woman, 24, who died at Goodmayes station hours after being discharged not ‘adequately assessed’ by mental health team

The coroner concluded that Karis Braithwaite, from Dagenham, should not have been discharged from hospital by mental health teams. Picture: Tim Deeming

The Drive deaths: Ilford woman was stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend before he stabbed himself, inquest hears

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

‘The NHS has been destroyed’: Angry dad confronts prime minister Boris Johnson at Whipps Cross during hospital visit

The father of a young girl expresses his anger over hospital waiting times to prime minister Boris Johnson and the Chief Executive of Whipps Cross University Hospital Alan Gurney during his visit. Picture: PA

Ilford named one of the cheapest places for the weekly shop

It might be cheaper to by some products in neighbouring boroughs. Picture: Ellena Cruse

