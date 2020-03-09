Search

Young People's Hub offers safe space for Redbridge pupils to hang out after school

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 March 2020

Redbridge Council launched the Young People's Hub last week, which is a safe space for young people to hang out after school. Picture: PA/Tim Ockenden

PA Archive/PA Images

Young people in Redbridge have a safe place to hang out after school thanks to a £290,000 government grant.

Redbridge Council launched the Young People's Hub (YPH) in Barkingside on Wednesday, March 4 after securing a government grant from the London Violence Reduction Unit.

The hub can support up to 100 young people two nights a week, and the funding has secured the location for two years.

The YPH, a dedicated space for young people aged from 11-16, offers a wide range of positive activities to engage young people, including table tennis, snooker, gaming, and sports such as kickboxing, football, and basketball.

Councillor Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said: "The Young People's Hub is a great space for young people to hang out with their friends in a safe environment, where they can stay fit and healthy by participating in a variety of sports, or just escape the day-to-day pressures of everyday life."

At YPH role models and mentors will be on hand to support each activity and every young person who attends can also enjoy a free hot meal.

Each session will provide competitions and prize giveaways, with the opportunity for young people to win vouchers to a wide range of retailers including Amazon, Nando's and JD Sports.

Cllr Athwal hopes that by keeping young people off the streets in the evenings after school it gives them a positive space to hang out and can also help cut down on crime.

He added: "Like many other London boroughs, most antisocial behaviour in Redbridge tends to happen after school and into the evening, when young people can find themselves a loose end.

"The YPH gives local young people the opportunity to do something fun after school, learn new skills and meet new people, away from the streets and potential criminal activity."

The Young People's Hub is open every Monday and Wednesday between 4.30pm and 9.30pm at RAP, Starch House Lane, Barkingside.

Young people can arrive any time during the opening hours and leave whenever they wish.

For further information, please call 02085016080 or email admin@y-p-h.co.uk

