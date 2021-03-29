Redbridge women asked to take part in safety survey

Published: 12:28 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 12:29 PM March 29, 2021

Redbridge Council has launched a 12-week safety survey to tackle violence and assault against women and girls. - Credit: PA

Women are being asked to take part in a borough-wide safety survey Redbridge Council has launched to tackle violence and sexual assault.

The survey, which was launched on Thursday, March 25, will run for 12 weeks and women are asked to share their experiences to shape future action.

Along with a series of listening events the survey will inform how the council implements the Mayor of London's Women's Night Safety Charter, which it signed recently.

Redbridge Council for Voluntary Service (CVS) has agreed to lead the first virtual listening exercise in April, with the following four sessions being led by the council from May 7.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: "I have been shaken by the countless experiences of violence and assault against women and girls that I've heard and read about recently.

"I am determined to do more to ensure Redbridge is a safe place for every girl and woman. No one should feel unsafe at home, online or on our streets."

Cllr Saima Ahmed has been appointed a Women's Champion and will lead the project. - Credit: Saima Ahmed

He said he was delighted that Redbridge CVS was working with the council on the project, adding: "The experience and expertise they bring to the table is invaluable."

Redbridge CVS chief officer Jenny Ellis said: "Local charities and community groups play a vital role in supporting and advocating for women and girls.

"Working with our members, the online event in April will ensure that the voices of local women are heard and crucially that women are involved in shaping plans to make our borough a safer place for women and girls.”

Cllr Saima Ahmed (Lab, Ilford Town) has been appointed a Women's Champion to lead the project.

Cllr Athwal said: "Cllr Ahmed has a wealth of experience in this area and I know she will do all she can to make a real difference to the women and girls who live, work or visit our borough so that it truly is a Redbridge for all and send a clear message that we will not tolerate violence on our streets."

Findings from the survey and the listening engagement will feed into an action plan which will be part of the council’s crime commission work, which commits to working with residents to address the crime issues that most concern them.

To access the survey, visit https://engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/strategy/womens-listening-exercise/.