Redbridge Council's 'attractive streets' project shortlisted for national award

An environmental initiative led by Redbridge Council's neighbourhood team is in the running for a top national award.

Beating off competition from local authorities across the country, the council's Attractive Streets project has been named as one of the finalists in this year's Keep Britain Tidy Awards to win the Community Engagement award 2020.

As part of the project, more than 70 community gardening groups were set up, leading to community clean-ups, tree planting, starting community gardens and planting bulbs in public places.

Cabinet member for civic pride, Councillor John Howard said: "This is great news for both the teams involved, and the council. Attractive Streets is just one of the many fantastic initiatives taking place around the borough aimed at improving the local environment and making Redbridge cleaner and greener for our residents.

"This particular project also had the benefit of bringing residents and communities together socially to play a proactive and hands-on role in keeping their local environment looking great."

Keep Britain Tidy Awards will be presented on February 6 next year.