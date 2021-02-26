Council leader vows Fairlop Sailing Centre will not close

Published: 2:00 PM February 26, 2021

Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal vowed that the Fairlop Sailing Centre will not be closing at last night's Budget Meeting (Thursday, February 25).

“Let me once and for all set the record straight; the Fairlop Outdoor Adventure Centre or the sailing centre will not be closing."

This was the promise made by Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal at the budget meeting on Thursday, February 24.

As previously reported by the Recorder, all 21 workers at the FOAC - including three permanent staff - were let go on Friday, February 12.

This development sent shockwaves around the borough, with a petition to save the centre since reaching more than 8,000 signatures.

At that time the leadership pledged the closure would not be permanent, but that the facility will be upgraded as part of the ongoing Fairlop Waters expansion plans.

Yet with residents up in arms over continued uncertainty, the Conservative Group - led by Cllr Linda Huggett (Monkhams) - sought clarity by proposing a revenue amendment to the budget.

This amendment was advanced as an attempt to reverse a proposal approved by cabinet in December, outlined as "Deferring the reopening of Fairlop Outdoor Activity Centre".

It reads: "Rolling the remodelling of Fairlop Outdoor Activity Centre (FOAC) into Enhancement & Development of Fairlop Waters which is expected to create the opportunity for it to be operated as a more efficient and commercial enterprise, eliminating the current deficit model.

"The current layout of activities is not efficient and FOAC relies on an annual subsidy. As the consultation and other enhancements are taking place for Fairlop Waters as a whole, it is proposed that the FOAC full cost recovery model be integrated into the wider plans."

The consequence of this amendment, if passed, would have reversed the agreed £90,000 saving, prompting the centre to be restored to its previous set-up.

Redbridge Conservative Group Leader Cllr Linda Huggett urged Cllr Jas Athwal to guaranteed that the Fairlop Outdoor Activity Centre will not close permanently.

Outlining the proposed change, Cllr Huggett said: "Our revenue budget proposals will reverse all Labour cuts where they remove all remaining financial support for the Fairlop Sailing School, Ashton Playing Fields, Cricklefields Athletic Ground, Redbridge Cycling Centre, the Youth Games and Hainault Farm.”

She called upon Cllr Athwal to honour what he has "publicly gone on record to say", by ensuring that the centre does not close "on his watch”.

The Conservative leader urged her Labour counterpart to have the "courage and conviction to make the U-turn" that would reverse “cruel and petty savings”.

She said: "Cllr Athwal, the residents and users, and the petitioners of an 8,000-person petition require a simple yes or no answer tonight. Will you give a commitment now that you’ll reverse all these savings, and reinstate the staff at the Fairlop Centre on the same terms and conditions, and reopen the centre on March 29 when lockdown ends?"

The revenue amendment did not carry (with 45 votes against), but the Conservative Group got part of the guarantee they wanted.

Redbridge Council Leader Cllr Jas Athwal guaranteed the future of the FOAC: 'Let me once and for all set the record straight, the Fairlop Outdoor Adventure Centre or the sailing centre will not be closing'.

Speaking at the end of the debate, Cllr Athwal said the sailing centre would not be closing.

He said: "We’re making savings by restructuring the sailing centre to reopen in a sustainable way, so that it can be preserved way into the future, when this council reaches even more financial hardship.”

He said his administration is "innovating to deliver for local people", rather than "throwing taxpayer money at a service that isn't working", and accused the Conservative group of being a key source of the "outrageous" misinformation surrounding this issue.

The leader did not make specific comment on the reinstatement of staff on the same terms and conditions, but reiterated that the closure will be temporary.

Cllr Howard Berlin (Con, Fairlop) argued that Cllr Athwal's commitment can't "be taken seriously" unless staff are reinstated.

Labour representatives - including Cllr Beverley Brewer (South Woodford) - called the amendment "a party-political exercise in diversion and deflection".

Those in favour of its passage - including Cllr Suzanne Nolan (Con, South Woodford) - said that once the FOAC is lost, "you’re never going to get it back again".

In the end, while the amendment was unsuccessful, its primary aim - to ensure the FOAC would not close for good - was guaranteed by the leadership.