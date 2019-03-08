Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Redbridge sees London's biggest drop in Disabilities Facilities Grant spending and applications

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 August 2019

Redbridge Town Hall

Redbridge Town Hall

Archant

Redbridge Council has defended its record of supporting disabled residents after it saw the biggest drop in Disabilities Facilities Grants of any London borough in the last 10 years.

Disabilities Facilities Grants (DFGs) are provided by local authorities to disabled residents whose conditions mean they need to make changes to their home.

Across the country, council spending on such grants has risen by a third in the last decade.

But figures obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request have revealed that Redbridge Council has seen the greatest decrease in spend on DFGs of any London borough since 2009/2010.

It also noticed the biggest drop in applications.

Back in 2009/2010, Redbridge handed out grants worth £1,504,500 to 116 applicants - an average of just under £13,000 per application.

But by the end of the last financial year those numbers had fallen to £634,094 across 39 applications.

You may also want to watch:

That means that despite falling applications and expenditure,the average grant per application actually rose to £16,258

Passionate disability rights campaigner Hollie-Anne Brooks thinks the issue is that people just aren't aware of the existence of DFGs.

She said: "Though it's great that the money is available when people need to access it, one of the major problems we currently have with the grant is awareness.

"It's critical that the people who need it most are aware that these life-changing grants are available to them."

Nationally, annual spending on DFGs has risen to more than £100,000,000.

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman said: "We're committed to helping residents live in their homes as independently as possible and understand how much these grants help our residents get the support they need to live safely and comfortably.

"That's why earlier this year, we successfully bid for over £2m to help elderly and disabled residents adapt their home - one of the highest amongst the north-east London boroughs.

"Additionally, cabinet agreed a range of new discretionary Home Improvement Grants including an Independent Living Grant and a Security Grant to help make the home environment more suitable for a disabled person to live.

"We will be attending Redbridge lunch clubs, the pensioners forum, day care centres and doctors surgeries to reach as many people as we can and if residents need access to this service we encourage them to contact us by calling 020 8708 7333."

Most Read

Ilford blue badge cheat served with driving ban as council cracks down on abuse of permits

A man from Ilford has been banned from driving after pleading guilty to misusing a blue badge. Picture: Rhiannon Long

Opinion: Join the campaign to preserve library

Havering and Redbridge AM is fighting to save Gants Hill library.

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police

GCSE results: Ursuline Academy Ilford’s Year 11s return bumper crop of top grades

Ursuline students Charlotte Hazell,Safa Butt and Daniela Bradbeer celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAI

Long read: Meet the sex workers of Ilford Lane

Police talking to a sex worker on Ilford Lane. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Ilford blue badge cheat served with driving ban as council cracks down on abuse of permits

A man from Ilford has been banned from driving after pleading guilty to misusing a blue badge. Picture: Rhiannon Long

Opinion: Join the campaign to preserve library

Havering and Redbridge AM is fighting to save Gants Hill library.

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police

GCSE results: Ursuline Academy Ilford’s Year 11s return bumper crop of top grades

Ursuline students Charlotte Hazell,Safa Butt and Daniela Bradbeer celebrating their GCSE results. Picture; UAI

Long read: Meet the sex workers of Ilford Lane

Police talking to a sex worker on Ilford Lane. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge sees London’s biggest drop in Disabilities Facilities Grant spending and applications

Redbridge Town Hall

Quigley brace inspires Daggers to late victory over Yeovil

Joe Quigley of Dagenham and Redbridge (R) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

England must stay humble says Saracens’ Vunipola

England's Billy Vunipola

West Ham show attacking class as they are too good for Watford

Watford's Gerard Deulofeu (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Orient goalkeeper Brill keen to get back to solid defensive base

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists