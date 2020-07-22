Search

‘Incredibly disappointing’: Redbridge Council leader demands government ‘keep its promise’ as coronavirus funding announced

PUBLISHED: 17:14 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 22 July 2020

Redbridge Council received £2,373,111 in extra funding from central government to help it pay for measures taken in the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council received £2,373,111 in extra funding from central government to help it pay for measures taken in the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A £2million government boost to the town hall’s coffers has been greeted with scorn.

Jas Athwal, the leader of Redbridge Council, called on Westminster to plug a £45m black hole in the local authority’s budget which has taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Athwal said: “It is incredibly disappointing to see the government go back on its promise to the people of Redbridge and leave our council in a really difficult position of having to choose which services to prioritise while trying to save what is essentially our entire annual budget.

“Redbridge is not alone, councils up and down the country are suffering the same fate after spending a small fortune keeping people safe during the pandemic.

“We followed the government directive to ‘do whatever it takes’ to protect our residents and now it’s time they fulfil their end of the bargain and pay us back.”

Cllr Jas Athwal said: It is incredibly disappointing to see the government go back on their promise to the people of Redbridge. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

The borough received £2,373,111 from a £500m pot in the third tranche of Covid-19 funding. It represents a 2.7 per cent share of the total allocated to London.

It compares to £4,003,375 in Newham and £2,452,177 in Barking and Dagenham.

Redbridge’s total extra funding to date amounts to £18,059,362.

Overall, the government has funded councils to the tune of £4.3billion. Of that, £3.7bn is not ringfenced, meaning local authorities can choose how it is spent.

Local government secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Councils are playing a vital role in our national fight against coronavirus, providing a lifeline for so many communities at a time when they need it most.”

Redbridge Council supplied 4.25m items of personal protective kit to care homes, funded 1,700 packed lunches for schoolchildren and delivered medicine to sick and older people who were shielding. It also reports housing 157 homeless people.

Support for domestic abuse victims was ramped up too. The council calculates the work cost £60m with the government paying back £17m.

Cllr Athwal said: “The government promised to refund us for this work and more and we’re still waiting for them to live up to that promise. Local people are being let down and they deserve better.

“All we’re asking for is the money we’re owed,” Cllr Athwal added.

Most Read

Two teenagers stabbed during fight in broad daylight on residential street in Woodford Green

Two teenagers were found with stab injuries after police were called to reports of a fight between a group of men with weapons in Woodford Green. Picture: Google Maps

Harrison Gibson development in Ilford held up in wrangle over affordable homes

The Harrison Gibson building in 2014. Picture: Steve Poston

Burglar targeted Redbridge and Essex homes to steal cars and bank cards

James Hearne has been jailed for nine years following a string of burglaries across Redbridge and Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Ilford drug dealer jailed after being caught with heroin and crack

Shakil Choudhury was jailed for two years and four months after being caught dealing drugs in Kent. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

Fire destroys garden shed and multiple houses damaged in Seven Kings

Firefighters tackled a blaze in Seven Kings after a garden shed caught on fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

