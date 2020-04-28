Redbridge Council’s coronavirus information hub keeping community updated
PUBLISHED: 17:25 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 28 April 2020
Archant
Redbridge Council’s online information hub provides a wealth of information across a range of topics including the latest news during the coronavirus pandemic.
The hub, which features on the council’s website, was launched in mid-March to help provide information including support for families, businesses, renters and landlords and information on what to do following the loss of a loved one, the borough’s well-being service, and how to access help getting essentials.
You may also want to watch:
Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: “There’s a lot of information circulating online, and some of it may not always be the most accurate, or up-to-date.
“That’s why our coronavirus hub should be the first port of call for local people to get the most trusted, and up-to-date advice, including the most recent government guidelines.
“We want to make sure local people have access to the right information.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.