Redbridge Council’s coronavirus information hub keeping community updated

Redbridge Council’s online information hub provides a wealth of information across a range of topics including the latest news during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hub, which features on the council’s website, was launched in mid-March to help provide information including support for families, businesses, renters and landlords and information on what to do following the loss of a loved one, the borough’s well-being service, and how to access help getting essentials.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: “There’s a lot of information circulating online, and some of it may not always be the most accurate, or up-to-date.

“That’s why our coronavirus hub should be the first port of call for local people to get the most trusted, and up-to-date advice, including the most recent government guidelines.

“We want to make sure local people have access to the right information.”