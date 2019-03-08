Budget consultation launched as Redbridge Council faces £59.3m funding gap

Redbridge Council faces a £59.3million budget gap over the next five years amid "ongoing central government cuts", and it wants to hear from residents about where it should focus its spending and saving.

The council needs to save £22.9m in the next two years to balance the books, of which £17.4m has been identified, and a public consultation has been launched to give residents the opportunity to have their say on budget proposals for 2020-21.

"We face huge uncertainty beyond 2021-22 because central government hasn't informed us about our future funding arrangements," the council said.

"Despite this, we are low-spending, high performing council that is still protecting frontline services, and focusing resources on the things that matter most to residents and continuing to invest despite significant reductions to our budget."

The public consultation seeks residents' views on how the council should manage the pressure of national budget cuts, maintain high performance and deliver on priorities that matter to residents.

The budget proposals, which include reducing costs in adult social care and organising children and education services "more efficiently", are expected to generate £5.197m of savings.

Savings would also be made through better use of Community Infrastructure Levy funding, accelerating the council's existing investment property programme and increasing return on investments.

Have your say here: https://engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/strategy/budget20-21/.