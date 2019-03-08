Search

Budget consultation launched as Redbridge Council faces £59.3m funding gap

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 November 2019

Redbridge Council is consulting on new budget proposals. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council is consulting on new budget proposals. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Redbridge Council faces a £59.3million budget gap over the next five years amid "ongoing central government cuts", and it wants to hear from residents about where it should focus its spending and saving.

The council needs to save £22.9m in the next two years to balance the books, of which £17.4m has been identified, and a public consultation has been launched to give residents the opportunity to have their say on budget proposals for 2020-21.

"We face huge uncertainty beyond 2021-22 because central government hasn't informed us about our future funding arrangements," the council said.

"Despite this, we are low-spending, high performing council that is still protecting frontline services, and focusing resources on the things that matter most to residents and continuing to invest despite significant reductions to our budget."

The public consultation seeks residents' views on how the council should manage the pressure of national budget cuts, maintain high performance and deliver on priorities that matter to residents.

The budget proposals, which include reducing costs in adult social care and organising children and education services "more efficiently", are expected to generate £5.197m of savings.

Savings would also be made through better use of Community Infrastructure Levy funding, accelerating the council's existing investment property programme and increasing return on investments.

Have your say here: https://engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/strategy/budget20-21/.

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Barkingside couple awarded £4,725 compensation after dream holiday turned into nightmare

Polina and her partner Dimittar were eventually refunded and received a compensation payout. Picture: Bott and Co.

Police investigating reports of fake Thames Water employee burgling homes in Ilford and Wanstead

Thames Water is working with the police after a man falsely claiming to be an employee carried out a burglary in Ilford. Picture: Thames Water

Network Rail gives Ilford commuters advance notice of disruption during station’s Crossrail upgrade

Plans for Ilford station's Crossrail upgrade have been submitted.

Groundbreaking for Mercato Ilford

Concepts for Mercato Ilford. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

