There With You: More than 1,000 people volunteer for coronavirus support through ‘Redbridge Joins Together’

PUBLISHED: 10:00 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 31 March 2020

More than 1,000 people joined up for Redbridge Joins Together in its first week.

Archant

In just one week more than 1,000 people signed up for a council-led volunteer service which helps provide support during coronavirus lockdown.

There are 1,300 people and counting who have signed up for Redbridge Joins Together, the council-backed service which connects people who need support during Covid-19 isolation with volunteers who are eager to help.

The council teamed up with community groups to create the network on Facebook as a platform to harness positive action in the community, to help those in Redbridge look out for one another, and offer support to the vulnerable during the outbreak and beyond.

Those seeking help are also being encouraged to reach out through the network.

Businesses have been volunteering their support as well as individuals, and all are being encouraged to continue to do so through the new Facebook group.

Members of the group are being encouraged to share details of what is happening in their area to help others, as well as share useful advice and information.

Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal said: “I’ve lived in Redbridge for 50 years and we’ve always had a strong community spirit here.

“The vast number of local people who’ve signed up to the group and the offers of help and support really is a testament to the goodwill and kindness of the people of Redbridge.

“Now more than ever, we need to harness that strength to get us through this challenging period.”

Redbridge Joins Together is just one of many volunteer efforts throughout the borough, including Redbridge Mutual Aid and projects started by individuals like Clayhall resident Shamik Ghosh who have taken the initiative on their own to help out those in need during these trying times.

Cllr Athwal said there are many ways in which Redbridge residents can use Redbridge Joins Together to help each other out.

He said: “Whether it’s checking on elderly neighbours with a phone call, delivering food to those who are self-isolating, or simply offering moral support during this difficult time, please use this group to post details of what’s happening in your area.”

Anyone wishing to help can join via: https://www.facebook.com/groups/redbridgejoinstogether/.

A list of coronavirus support groups, networks and organisations can be found on our website.

