Legal curb on unfettered growth of HMOs in Redbridge is approved

PUBLISHED: 11:45 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 25 April 2019

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs. Photo: Adam Scott

Around 100 protestors and Woodford MP Iain Duncan Smith gathered outside three Buckingham Road properties they fear are being converted into a complex of HMOs. Photo: Adam Scott

Redbridge Council will rein in the unfettered growth of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) across the borough – which are associated with high rates of fly tipping and anti-social behaviour - from December.

The council's Labour cabinet on Tuesday, April 23, green lit proposals to introduce a planning regulation – an “Article 4 Direction” – which would remove “permitted development” rights for small HMOs.

The regulation will come into effect from December 6 and will mean that landlords need to obtain planning permission to rent their property out to three or more people who are not a household, such as a family, and who share facilities such as kitchens or bathrooms.

Planning permission is currently only required for large HMOs of seven or more people.

A council report produced in support of the introducing the regulation says that, in 2014, 11,250 Redbridge properties were believed to be HMOs.

The news comes following a eight-week public consultation which had 54 responses.

Among the responses were 45 comments from residents and community groups, all of whom backed the direction bar one person who was concerned it would “reduce cheaper private sector rental options”.

Many residents called for the direction to come into effect immediatey, rather than waiting until the end of the year.

Housing secretary James Brokenshire expressed no objections to the direction being introduced.

Five responses came from landlords or landlords associations, some questioning the evidence presented in the council's paper and warning that the direction “risks aggravating the housing crisis for single people who have less opportunity to obtain social housing”.

Speaking after the meeting, Council leader Jas Athwal said: “The reason that it is going to come into effect in December is because you have to give notice to all parties concerned.

“To introduce it immediately would risk there being a judicial challenge, which would cost the council a lot of money.

He added: “Officers have worked really hard to make sure that all the evidence is there and that it covers the whole borough.

“The consultation document is very, very thorough.”

