Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Redbridge councillor talks of ‘open racism’ as Islamophobia definition adopted

PUBLISHED: 16:10 23 January 2019

Redbridge Town Hall

Redbridge Town Hall

Archant

A dog was set loose on a Redbridge politician’s six-year-old niece while her mother had her headscarf torn off in separate Islamophobic incidents.

Cllr Shamshia Ali recounted harrowing experiences of anti-Muslim abuse during a full council meeting in Redbridge Town Hall, in High Road, on Thursday, January 17.

The stories were heard as councillors across party lines voted unanimously in favour of the All Parliamentary Party Group’s (APPG) for British Muslims definition of Islamophobia.

Cllr Ali added: “It seems Brexit has legitimised open racism and it is women who bear the brunt of this.”

The motion was put forward by Labour leader Jas Athwal and seconded by Conservative leader Cllr Linda Huggett.

“Islamophobia is a form of racism and is something that should not be tolerated in any country,” said Cllr Jas Athwal.

“What we have to do is root out the prejudice and the outright racism that people around the world have to suffer.”

He thanked Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, co-chair of the APPG, for his work in developing the definition by holdig consultation events across the country including in Gardens of Peace Cemetery in Hainault.

The APPG defines Islamophobia as “rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

Cllr Huggett said: “We at Redbridge Council are proud of our record on hate crime.

“We are lucky to have a rich tapestry of cultures here that is one of the things that makes Redbridge and the country great.

“Discrimination of any kind or any hatred is not to be tolerated, any single case of abuse is one too many.

“But we can never, ever be complacent. We are always looking to do more to stamp out discrimination of any kind as nobody in Redbridge should ever have to live in fear of abuse or attack.”

Redbridge is now the second borough in the country to adopt the definition following neighbouring Newham.

In January last year the council also adopted the International Holocaust Rememberance Alliance’s (IHRA) defintion of anti-Semitism.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

Drivers will not be charged for driving on the A406, only if they cross it, towards South Woodford and Wanstead. The ULEZ ends at the North Circular. Photo: Ken Mears

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

Residents were threatened in Harewood Drive last night. Photo: Google Maps

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

Residents of Mortlake Road who are angered by the council plans to implement permit parking in 90 roads.

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

Kathleen Wright in the wet room without a shower with children Ashton aged 9 and Aaleigha 10

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

The police car was damaged in the crash. Photo: Archant

Most Read

TfL reveal A406 charging zone: Drivers pay up to the North Circular

#includeImage($article, 225)

Clayhall residents locked in a bedroom and threatened with screwdrivers by three men

#includeImage($article, 225)

Barking and Dagenham creating parking problem in Ilford, Redbridge Council says

#includeImage($article, 225)

Disabled Ilford girl, 10, could not wash for days because housing association did not install shower

#includeImage($article, 225)

Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Hockey: Crostyx women show fight in defeat

Action from Crostyx women's match with Upminster (pic Crostyx HC)

Daggers Onariase excited to extend loan deal

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Macauley Bonne of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boxing: Gator quartet progress to finals

Gator's Aman Mohammed and Chris O'Driscoll celebrate

McCurtains underage section appoint officers

The latest news from the local Gaelic sport scene (pic: Julien Behal/PA)

O’s need to arrest slump, but there is no need to panic yet

Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists