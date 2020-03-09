Search

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 08:06 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:06 09 March 2020

A stock image of people wearing face masks on the Tube. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

A person in Redbridge is one of 278 people in the UK who have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, March 8 the government released the latest regional update of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in England's local authorities.

Of the 278 people in the country who have tested positive for the virus, one of the cases has been confirmed in Redbridge.

Nearby there are five coronavirus cases in Essex and one in Tower Hamlets.

The news comes after a man in his 60s, who had underlying health problems, died at North General Hospital having recently returned from Italy.

This means three people have now died from COVID-19 in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to hold a Cobra committee meeting today (Monday, March 9) to tackle the outbreak that will require a "national and international effort".

Public Health England's advice is to wash your hands more often than usual and for 20 seconds using soap and hot water.

People are also advised to cover their mouths and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, and to clean and disinfect regularly touched objects and surfaces to reduce the risk of passing the infection on to other people.

