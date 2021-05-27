Community projects get £14,000 funding boost in grants

Published: 5:35 PM May 27, 2021

Friends of Loxford Park was one of four groups which received funding from the Redbridge Community Crowdfunding programme. - Credit: Loxford Gardeners

Projects that improve parks, provide workshops for young creative designers and support the arts are among the first to be supported by a new crowdfunding programme.

In the last few weeks, these projects and many others have been drumming up support from their communities by getting financial pledges and asking people to volunteer their time.

A residents group which has been cleaning up the Square Garden in Cranbrook secured funding to repaint the railings and gate and plant flower beds to give the park some much needed TLC. - Credit: Garden City Redbridge Residents Association

Redbridge Council has responded by pledging a total of £300,000 in grants to projects as part of the Redbridge Community Crowdfunding programme.

As part of this initiative, residents and groups with an idea to improve their community could gain match funding.

The council has allocated up to £10,000 available per project.

It has already given more than £14,000 to four crowdfunding initiatives, which met eligibility criteria, in the first phase of the programme.

The projects were all run in partnership with the council and crowdfunding platform Spacehive.

The funding comes from the neighbourhood community infrastructure levy (NCIL), which developers pay into when they build in the borough.

Cllr Kam Rai, the ambassador for the programme, said he was looking forward to the other community projects which come forward in the next phase. - Credit: Archant

Deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai, and the ambassador of the programme, said: “The last year has been very tough for our communities, which is why it is even more inspirational to see the first projects come through as part of Community Crowdfunding.

"We look forward to seeing what the next round of projects will bring. This is an amazing opportunity for residents to improve their borough in partnership with the council and demonstrates genuine local support for projects.”

Two of the winning projects, Welcome to Goodmayes and Silver Lining, are both arts-related.

Welcome to Goodmayes, from Art Clubbers CIC, is aimed at getting young people involved in the process of creating street art.

Silver Lining is working with Redbridge Drama Centre to nurture emerging artists by hosting workshops, scratch nights and staging graduate projects.

The Friends of Loxford Park, which recently successfully campaigned to save its pavilion, has secured funding to install a permanent table tennis structure in the park.

Another park group, Garden City Redbridge Residents Association, gained funding to repaint the railings and gate at the Square Garden near Valentines Park, as well as to replant the perimeter beds.

Groups with a project idea which want to get involved can sign up for the next workshops on Monday, June 14 or Thursday, July 29 or visit https://www.spacehive.com/movement/redbridge















