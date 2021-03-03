News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Redbridge parents' education group finds new homes for old laptops

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:00 PM March 3, 2021   
Woodbridge High School deputy head Jeremy Clifton received the first batch of refurbished laptops donated by Redbridge for Education. 

Woodbridge High School deputy head Jeremy Clifton received the first batch of refurbished laptops donated by Redbridge for Education. - Credit: Vicky Taylor

The parent-led organisation Redbridge for Education, which has been raising money to buy new laptops for schools, has started refurbishing old laptops.

Last week organiser Vicky Taylor dropped off the first batch of recycled devices to Woodbridge High School, where deputy head Jeremy Clifton was happy to receive them.

The group has donated new laptops to schools across Redbridge and is now adding to that by appealing for donations of old laptops, which it can wipe clean, restore and provide to a child in need with cloud-ready software.

Vicky said she couldn't thank the community enough for the donations so far and asked people to keep them coming in as there are plenty of children out there who could put those old devices to good use.

To schedule a donation email redbridgeforeducation@gmail.com or go to @Redbridge4Ed on Twitter or Facebook.

Education
Charity
Redbridge News

