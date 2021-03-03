Redbridge parents' education group finds new homes for old laptops

Published: 4:00 PM March 3, 2021

Woodbridge High School deputy head Jeremy Clifton received the first batch of refurbished laptops donated by Redbridge for Education. - Credit: Vicky Taylor

The parent-led organisation Redbridge for Education, which has been raising money to buy new laptops for schools, has started refurbishing old laptops.

Last week organiser Vicky Taylor dropped off the first batch of recycled devices to Woodbridge High School, where deputy head Jeremy Clifton was happy to receive them.

If you’re wondering why Mr Clifton is so happy it’s because he was delighted to receive refurbished laptops for Woodbridge students from @Redbridge4Ed



Huge thanks to this amazing group!



To donate and/or follow their story:https://t.co/RC9BIeXKrA#fundraiser #communityspirit pic.twitter.com/UMZ7SPR939 — Woodbridge High School (@woodbrhigh) February 23, 2021

The group has donated new laptops to schools across Redbridge and is now adding to that by appealing for donations of old laptops, which it can wipe clean, restore and provide to a child in need with cloud-ready software.

Vicky said she couldn't thank the community enough for the donations so far and asked people to keep them coming in as there are plenty of children out there who could put those old devices to good use.

To schedule a donation email redbridgeforeducation@gmail.com or go to @Redbridge4Ed on Twitter or Facebook.