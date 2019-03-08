Search

Redbridge children's charity appealing for £10k to continue after 'cutbacks'

PUBLISHED: 14:48 13 August 2019

A under five enjoying a Home-start activity. Picture: Andy Aitchison

A under five enjoying a Home-start activity. Picture: Andy Aitchison

© Andy Aitchison

A small Redbridge charity which helps families with under fives has had to "scale back services" due to financial constraints.

To continue , Home Start Redbridge, based in Baxter Road, will need to raise £10,000 and is asking the community if they can help.

The charity has been in operation since 2002 and in the last year alone has helped 289 children and some 215 families.

A Home Start Redbridge spokeswoman said: "Based in Ilford, we support families with children under five years old who are in need, from right across our borough, providing friendship, emotional and practical help where they might be experiencing stress and difficulties.

"However, our charity is facing some difficult financial challenges.

"Over the past year we have lost a large proportion of our core funding, leaving us at risk of closure.

"We've already had to take the very difficult decision to scale back our services in the short term, however our ambition is to rebuild and expand the support that we are able to offer to families in Redbridge in a sustainable way."

Home Start Redbridge has launched a campaign to raise the money and as well as setting up a Just Giving page it has organised a programme of activities.

"Over the next three months we'll be running a series of events, reaching out to local businesses and seeking support from our neighbours," she added.

"We're calling on our local community to get involved, donate, fundraise and spread the word about the important service we provide, so all families in need can get the #beststartwithhomestart. "

visit: justgiving.com/campaign/beststartwithhomestart

