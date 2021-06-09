Published: 6:17 PM June 9, 2021

Harmander Singh, president of Sikhs In The City running club, has urged people to take part in a walk commemorating what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th birthday. - Credit: Harmander Singh

A Redbridge running club is calling on walkers to join a charity stroll to mark what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

Sikhs In The City is celebrating the late Duke of Edinburgh’s centenary tomorrow with a two kilometre walk in aid of the Redbridge Carers Support Service (RCSS).

The group are looking for 50 walkers to make the total distance a commemorative 100 kilometres but, so far they only have around 20 volunteers.

Harmander Singh, president of Sikhs In The City, said: “Even if you are not a royalist, you can still do it for the local charity.

“It’s a stroll, not a race. It’s two kilometres, which is a mile and a quarter.

“You can take as long as you want but we suspect it shouldn’t take people more than half an hour.

“We’d like it all to be going together at the pace of the slowest and if there are people with mobility issues, we will make sure they finish as well.”

The walk will begin at 6pm at the junction of Roding Lane South and Woodford Bridge Road, Redbridge and will follow Woodford Bridge Road before looping back to the start.

Each participant will be asked to donate £5 towards the RCSS and will receive a certificate of achievement.

Sikhs In The City was formed more than a decade ago by five runners aged between 79 and 88 who ran the in Golden Oldies team in the 2009 Edinburgh Marathon relay.

The group, which claims to be the UK’s only Asian-led running club, includes Fauja Singh, believed to be the world’s oldest marathon runner.

Harmander said that the club’s runners would do the extra laps themselves if they did not get 50 walkers.

In addition to their charity event tomorrow, the group will be hosting their annual Dawn To Dusk Ultra race on June 27, having postponed last year’s event.

Participants complete as many laps as they can of a 2.014km course, with the possibility of gaining medals for half marathon, full marathon, and ultra marathon (50km+).