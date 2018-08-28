Barnardo’s: Why you should make volunteering at a charity shop a New Year’s resolution
PUBLISHED: 12:25 03 January 2019
P Allardyce
Redbridge residents in need of inspiration for their New Year’s resolutions are being urged to volunteer at charity shops across the borough.
Children’s charity Barnardo’s is appealing for volunteers to join the ranks of its fundraising shops in High Street, Barkingside; Manford Way, Hainault; and George Lane, South Woodford.
Marina Paraskevaidi, the charity’s volunteering and community engagement adviser for London, said: “By giving us a little of your spare time, you will gain invaluable experience that could provide a stepping stone to a new career or an opportunity to add to your personal statement for college or university.
“We also offer a chance to make new friends and have fun by joining the team at your local Barnardo’s store. She added: “Our volunteers have the opportunity to gain a level 2 NVQ in a range of excellent courses.”
Find out more by visiting a Barnardo’s store or online at barnardos.org.uk/volunteering
You can also email London-volunteeringEnquiries@barnardos.org.uk or call 0208 498 7320