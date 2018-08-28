Barnardo’s: Why you should make volunteering at a charity shop a New Year’s resolution

Little ones toddled to raise money for Barnardo's. Picture: P Allardyce P Allardyce

Redbridge residents in need of inspiration for their New Year’s resolutions are being urged to volunteer at charity shops across the borough.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is appealing for volunteers to join the ranks of its fundraising shops in High Street, Barkingside; Manford Way, Hainault; and George Lane, South Woodford.

Marina Paraskevaidi, the charity’s volunteering and community engagement adviser for London, said: “By giving us a little of your spare time, you will gain invaluable experience that could provide a stepping stone to a new career or an opportunity to add to your personal statement for college or university.

“We also offer a chance to make new friends and have fun by joining the team at your local Barnardo’s store. She added: “Our volunteers have the opportunity to gain a level 2 NVQ in a range of excellent courses.”

Find out more by visiting a Barnardo’s store or online at barnardos.org.uk/volunteering

You can also email London-volunteeringEnquiries@barnardos.org.uk or call 0208 498 7320