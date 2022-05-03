A Redbridge climber is set to scale Mount Everest in a bid to raise money for malnourished children in forgotten communities around the world.

Fraz Butt, a senior commercial lawyer, hopes to raise over £150,000 with a group of friends through the two-week challenge, which will take place in September.

The cash will help Charity Right provide over 275,000 meals for about 1,250 school children and their families in countries such as Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan.

The father-of-two was inspired to take on the ultimate mountain-climbing feat after a visit to Sudan and witnessing the plight of children first-hand.

“Seeing people, no different to you or I, living desperately in squalor because of circumstances beyond their doing or control is insufferable,” Fraz said.

Fraz is chairperson at Charity Right, which provides nutritious meals to pupils and their families around the world.

“I have been involved in Charity Right since its inception and have always tried to raise funds throughout, doing all sorts...but the upcoming Everest challenge is by far the most ambitious,” he said.

Fraz notes offering school meals also acts as an incentive for parents to send their children to school rather than work.

Donate at www.charityright.org.uk/cr-star-campaign/4039/everest-2022