News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Redbridge father to climb Mount Everest in aid of children 'desperately in squalor'

Logo Icon

Brandon Browne

Published: 12:53 PM May 3, 2022
Fraz Butt, chair of Charity Right

Fraz Butt - Credit: Saracens Solicitors

A Redbridge climber is set to scale Mount Everest in a bid to raise money for malnourished children in forgotten communities around the world.

Fraz Butt, a senior commercial lawyer, hopes to raise over £150,000 with a group of friends through the two-week challenge, which will take place in September.

The cash will help Charity Right provide over 275,000 meals for about 1,250 school children and their families in countries such as Sudan, Yemen and Afghanistan.

The father-of-two was inspired to take on the ultimate mountain-climbing feat after a visit to Sudan and witnessing the plight of children first-hand.

“Seeing people, no different to you or I, living desperately in squalor because of circumstances beyond their doing or control is insufferable,” Fraz said.

Fraz is chairperson at Charity Right, which provides nutritious meals to pupils and their families around the world.

“I have been involved in Charity Right since its inception and have always tried to raise funds throughout, doing all sorts...but the upcoming Everest challenge is by far the most ambitious,” he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Homes under the Planner: Applications approved or refused in Redbridge
  2. 2 Jailed: 9 east London offenders put behind bars in April
  3. 3 Man missing from Ilford home for almost a week
  1. 4 Fined: Neighbours help catch 'selfish' Seven Kings fly-tipper
  2. 5 Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?
  3. 6 Former Chigwell world record holder reaches £1 million milestone
  4. 7 Aldi and eBay recall products over urgent fire safety concerns
  5. 8 7 of the cheapest streets in each east London borough
  6. 9 15-year-old pleads not guilty following sexual assault reports in Seven Kings
  7. 10 Redbridge father to climb Mount Everest in aid of children 'desperately in squalor'

Fraz notes offering school meals also acts as an incentive for parents to send their children to school rather than work.

Donate at www.charityright.org.uk/cr-star-campaign/4039/everest-2022

Redbridge News

Don't Miss

Around £800 was stolen from a man in his 70s on St Peter's Street, St Albans

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Three arrests after around £800 stolen from victim in his 70s

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Men from Ilford and Brentwood embroiled in multi-million pound fraud scam

London Live News

Ilford and Brentwood men among accused after £13m fraud scam

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Collier Row man charged with drug offences, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on May 23

London Live News

Collier Row man hit with drug charges as police probe Clacton supply line

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Jas Athwal at Redbridge Town Hall

Local Election 2022

Labour has put Redbridge 'on the map', Jas Athwal says

Josh Mellor, LDRS

Logo Icon