Ready, steady, Census

Published: 10:00 AM March 16, 2021

The first digital-first census is underway in Redbridge and will take place on Sunday, March 21. - Credit: PA

Households across Redbridge will soon be asked to take part in Census 2021 on Sunday, March 21.

This year will be the first digital-first census, with households receiving a letter with a unique access code, allowing them to complete the questionnaire on their computers, phones or tablets.

The census is a once-in-a-decade survey that provides the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in England and Wales.

It includes questions about your sex, age, work, health, education, household size and ethnicity.

And, for the first time, there will be a question asking people whether they have served in the armed forces, as well as voluntary questions for those aged 16 and over on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The first census was in 1801 and the most recent in 2011.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is responsible for running the census and are encouraging people to respond online if they can.

However, census officers will be following up on non-responders by knocking on doors, along with helping the public with any queries.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: “With March 21 just around the corner, Census 2021 is in full swing in Redbridge. The letters, with your unique access codes, have all gone out and responses are already coming in.

“A successful census will help provide the best picture of the needs of everyone living in Redbridge, and will impact the funding and resources our borough receives now and in the future.

“It takes just 10 minutes per person to take part and if you can’t get online, there are paper forms available for those who need them. Now is the time to make your mark on history.”

Anyone needing help to complete the census can do so by calling 0800 141 2021. There is also, a support line for translated services 0800 587 2021 or you can visit your local Census support by visiting, census.gov.uk/en/find-a-support-centre/.

For more information, or if you haven’t received your unique code yet visit census.gov.uk.



