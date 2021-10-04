News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Black History Month 2021: What's on across Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

Published: 2:33 PM October 4, 2021   
Redbridge central library

Redbridge Central Library, where a number of the Black History Month events will be taking place. - Credit: Archant

October marks Black History Month, with a number of events set to take place across Redbridge.

Redbridge Council's culture and leisure contractor Vision Redbridge Culture and Leisure is running a range of children's and adults events across the borough's libraries.

Ancestry Talks: Black History for Beginners 
6.30pm – Monday, October 4 
Online talk via Zoom 
Free – Booking required 

Historian Paul Crooks will take his audience on a journey from ancient Africa to black Britain via the Caribbean. 

Black History Month Reading Group 
3-4.15pm – Wednesday, October 6 
Redbridge Central Library and via Zoom 
Free – Booking not required 

The group will be reading The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett and Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi. Online attendees must email the library for the Zoom link. 

Pop 'n' Paint Black Icons for Queens Night: Beyonce versus Rihanna 
8-10pm – Thursday, October 7 
Redbridge Central Library 
£20 – Booking required, for ages 16+ 

Resident artists will be at the event to help attendees create their own works of art. All supplies are included and canvases are pre-drawn. 

State of mind... what would you do? 
4-6.30pm, Friday, October 8 
Redbridge Central Library 
£5 – Booking required, for ages 12+ 

This workshop combines art, film and acting and is based on real life scenarios that young people face growing up in London.   

The Rapping Princess with Hannah Lee 
11.30am-12.30pm – Saturday, October 9 
Redbridge Central Library 
Free – Booking not required, for ages 3-7 

Learn about fairy tales with author Hannah Lee, who will read from her new picture book, The Rapping Princess.    

Spoken word masterclass 
1-4pm – Saturday, October 9  
Redbridge Central Library 
Free – Booking required, for ages 14+ 

Musician and poet Mr Gee will help attendees hone their spoken word writing and performance skills. 

MIND: Black women's listening event 
1-3pm – Wednesdays, October 13, 20 and 27 
Redbridge Central Library 
Free – Booking not required, for ages 16+ 

Listening event to help isolated groups discuss their unmet social and mental health needs.  

Pop 'n' Paint Black Icons: Black Panther 
6-8pm – Thursday, October 14 
Redbridge Central Library  
£20 – Booking required, for ages 16+ 

Children's Pop ‘n’ Paint Black Icons: Be a Superhero 
12.30-2.30pm – Saturday, October 16 
Fullwell Cross Library 
£10 – Booking required, for ages 5+ 

Ilford food festival 
11am to 5pm – Saturday, October 16 
outside Town Hall, Ilford High Road   
Free – Booking not required 

A world food festival including dance performances and family activities.  

COBO: Comedy Shutdown 
7.30pm – Saturday, October 16 
Kenneth More Theatre 
£19 adults; £16.50 concessions – Booking required 

Comedy of Black Origin’s Black History Month special. 

Black Brits African and Caribbean Community Fair 
11am-5pm – Sunday, October 17 
Redbridge Central Library 
£1 – Booking not required 

The fair will celebrate black culture with stalls including arts and crafts, food, music, fashion, jewellery and health and wellbeing. 

Colourism: the origin 
7pm to 8pm – Thursday, October 21 
Online talk via Zoom 
Free – Booking required  

Historian Paul Crooks provides an insight into the roots of colourism, stemming from his research into his family history, going back over 200 years.  

'Distant Drums' by Whispered Tales 
11am-6pm – Saturday, October 23 
Community Pitch, Ilford High Road 
Free – Booking not required  

Digital art installation telling the story of Reggae Sound System culture and its role in the fight for racial equality.  

The art of African head wrapping 
Noon-2pm – Tuesday, October 26 
Redbridge Central Library 
£2 – Booking required, ages 7+ 

Workshop teaching the art of African head wrapping using cloth pashminas.  

Travelling whilst black: virtual reality experience 
10am-12pm and 2-4pm – Thursday, October 28 
Redbridge Central Library 
Free – Booking not required  

A virtual reality experience that will immerse users into the history of restriction of movement for black Americans and the creation of safe spaces in communities. The video lasts 15 minutes.

Let’s talk about writing 
2-4pm – Thursday, October 28 
Online talk via Zoom 
Free – Booking required  

Author Roy Merchant talks about his writing and how to get published.  

African drumming workshop 
2pm to 4pm – Thursday, October 28 
Fullwell Cross Library 
£2 – Booking required, for ages 7+  

A workshop using rhythms, movement, singing, chanting and musical games. 

