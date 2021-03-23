News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

One in four cancer patients wait more than two months for first treatment

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 3:08 PM March 23, 2021    Updated: 3:09 PM March 23, 2021
Wes Streeting MP, Ilford North.

MP Wes Streeting said the long waits were unacceptable and demanded government action to deal with the backlog. - Credit: House of Commons

More than a quarter of cancer patients in Redbridge are facing a wait of longer than two months for their first treatment.

In answer to a parliamentary question from Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, on Monday, March 22 the Department of Health confirmed that 73 per cent of cancer patients received their first treatment within 62 days.

That means more than a quarter are waiting longer than two months before receiving their first treatment.

Mr Streeting commented: "We know that when it comes to beating cancer, time is of the essence. 

"We are being told that it could take years, rather than months, to get waiting times for cancer treatment back under control. This isn't good enough."

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "Cancer diagnosis and treatment has remained a top priority throughout the pandemic, with over 1.8 million urgent referrals and over 477,000 people receiving cancer treatment between March 2020 and January 2021.

“Average waiting times for elective treatment have fallen by around 40pc since July and we will continue to work with the NHS to ensure all patients receive the best quality of care, as quickly as possible.”


Most Read

  1. 1 Man in life-threatening condition following serious Chigwell collision
  2. 2 Goodmayes man charged with murder after fatal stabbing of law student
  3. 3 Parents demand action to tackle flytipping outside Barkingside school
  1. 4 Redbridge's first Tiny Forest planted in South Park
  2. 5 Jailed: Ilford man who robbed £120k from ATMs with gangmates
  3. 6 Work completed on grandstand at Ashton Playing Fields
  4. 7 Redbridge high school faces six-day teachers strike
  5. 8 Students' union rallies to oppose college building plans for a third time
  6. 9 Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead for more than two weeks?
  7. 10 Boy, 12, arrested in connection with Clayhall stabbing
Wes Streeting
Health
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ilford County High School hero

Education News | Interview

Teacher supports pupils with motivational morning sessions initiative

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
South Woodford Housing scheme

Housing

South Woodford flats unveiled as part of plans for 600 council homes

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The wooden planters outside Clore Tikva School

Clore Tikva School installs protective planters

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Gants Hill development to be decided

Housing

Latest proposal to build on Gants Hill college site to face planning...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus