One in four cancer patients wait more than two months for first treatment

Published: 3:08 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 3:09 PM March 23, 2021

MP Wes Streeting said the long waits were unacceptable and demanded government action to deal with the backlog. - Credit: House of Commons

More than a quarter of cancer patients in Redbridge are facing a wait of longer than two months for their first treatment.

In answer to a parliamentary question from Ilford North MP Wes Streeting, on Monday, March 22 the Department of Health confirmed that 73 per cent of cancer patients received their first treatment within 62 days.

That means more than a quarter are waiting longer than two months before receiving their first treatment.

Mr Streeting commented: "We know that when it comes to beating cancer, time is of the essence.

"We are being told that it could take years, rather than months, to get waiting times for cancer treatment back under control. This isn't good enough."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "Cancer diagnosis and treatment has remained a top priority throughout the pandemic, with over 1.8 million urgent referrals and over 477,000 people receiving cancer treatment between March 2020 and January 2021.

“Average waiting times for elective treatment have fallen by around 40pc since July and we will continue to work with the NHS to ensure all patients receive the best quality of care, as quickly as possible.”



