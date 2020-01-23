Redbridge businesses encouraged to go green with fast charging hub

Businesses in Redbridge will have access to one of the first fast charging hubs for electric vehicles in the country thanks to a £250,000 grant.

The hub, which is capable of fully charging an electric vehicle in under an hour, will be installed at the council's Ley Street Depot in Ilford and will feature at least four fast charging points targeted towards businesses, which will be delivered over the next three years.

The scheme, which aims to encourage more companies to switch to electric vehicles, is available thanks to a grant from the Mayor of London's Air Quality Fund after the borough successfully bid to form a Business Low Emission Neighbourhood (BLEN) in and around Ley Street.

The first intiative as part of the project will be to widen the cycling lanes along the northern section of Ley Street leading up to the A12, installing extra cycle stands and more greenery will be added at the A12 junction with Horns Road.

In addition, a new central freight hub is being created in Ley Street, which will channel and coordinate deliveries to help businesses avoid making multiple drops.

Cllr John Howard, cabinet member of civic pride, said: "We're delighted to have been awarded the BLEN funding, through which we're now able to deliver a pioneering programme of air quality initiatives, including our landmark fast charging hub.

"As well as supporting businesses to make the switch to electrical vehicles, these initiatives will have a really positive impact on creating a cleaner, greener and safer environment for residents to take up more walking and cycling in the borough."

In September Redbridge was named the sixth greenest London borough after it saw a 38.8pc decrease in CO2 emissions per person living there, over the previous ten years, according to figures from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Our dirty air is a national health crisis that contributes to thousands of premature deaths every year. While bold action such as our Ultra Low Emission Zone is starting to make a difference in London, we want to ensure there is help for businesses and local communities who want to do the right thing and clean up the air in their neighbourhood."