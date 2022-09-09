Books of condolence have been set up and vigils set to be hosted across Redbridge as residents mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully yesterday at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland, after a 70-year reign.

The nation has gone into a state of mourning, with a schedule for the coming days set by tradition.

From today (September 9), residents are invited to pay tribute with messages and flowers at Hainault, Redbridge Central, Goodmayes, Wanstead and Woodford Green libraries, and Valentines Mansion.

Council leader Jas Athwal visited Redbridge Central Library to write a tribute, followed by the monarch’s local representative, deputy lieutenant Thomas Chan.

Council leader Jas Athwal with deputy lieutenant Thomas Chan at Redbridge Central Library - Credit: LDRS

Cllr Athwal described Elizabeth II as “a majestic oak tree” that the British people have shaded under: “She reigned with dignity and I think with all the things that are going on, she stood out like a beacon with decency and integrity.

“She was always in that majestic pose when she came to Valentines Park to visit us for the Diamond Jubilee.

“She’s that permanent feature that we always accepted would be there – she was a real leader.

“If there’s anything positive to draw on it’s that she left a legacy which is very strong and others will pick that up to follow in her footsteps, but she’s certainly shown us the way through all our problems: the pandemic, Brexit and various crises, she was always there.”

Vigils are also to be held every two days until September 16, with the first on September 10 at 6pm outside Hainault Library.

Amanda Perkins, who visited Redbridge Central Library to sign a book, said: “It just terribly saddens me, her long reign has come to an end when the country is in turmoil, who’s going to steady the ship now?”

Nasrin, who moved to Redbridge from Iran four years ago, said: “I very much love living in this country and I’m very sad about her loss."

Mayor of Redbridge Thavathuray Jeyaranjan said: “Her reign was truly remarkable. She demonstrated extraordinary dedication and commitment to her duty and her country, the Commonwealth and beyond.

“This is a time of shared public grief, during which people from all communities and backgrounds are joining together to mourn Her Majesty. ”

A proclamation will also be made from the town hall this weekend, with the details to be announced on Redbridge Council’s website.