Redbridge issued more than 2,800 Blue Badge fines in 2020, data shows

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:05 PM August 2, 2021   
Redbridge Council has prosecuted a driver and a passenger after they were caught misusing a blue bad

Redbridge issued a total of 2,804 penalties for Blue Badge offences in 2020, according to figures. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Redbridge handed out the fourth highest number of Blue Badge fines in London last year, new data has revealed. 

Freedom of information requests, collected and analysed by Uswitch.com, revealed that the borough issued a total of 2,804 penalties for Blue Badge offences.

Such offences include the use of an invalid badge, the use of a badge by an unauthorised person, the use of a lost or stolen badge, or parking in a disabled space without clearly displaying a Blue Badge. 

Redbridge’s figure was made up of 2,768 penalty charge notices (PCN) for on-road offences and 36 for off-road offences.

Councils in London handed out a total of 45,233 Blue Badge fines last year, the highest number of penalties in the UK.

Within London, the borough which issued the highest number of Blue Badge related PCNs in 2020 was Barking and Dagenham with 3,714. 
 

Redbridge Council
Redbridge News

