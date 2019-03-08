Search

Redbridge toddlers to amble in animal outfits in aid of children’s charity Barnardo’s

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 April 2019

Po makes an appearance a Peter Pan's Day Nursery in Barkingside. Photo: Barnardo's

Po makes an appearance a Peter Pan's Day Nursery in Barkingside. Photo: Barnardo's

Archant

Toddlers are being called on once more to take a stroll in their finest fancy dress costumes to raise funds for Barkingside-based children’s charity Barnardo’s

The charity is urging toddlers, parents, playgroups and preschools to get involved in the Big Toddle fundraising week – which this year has an animal theme – from June 24 to 30 June.

Peterpan’s Day Nursery, in Thomas Barnardo Way, will hold its Big Barkingside Toddle on Tuesday (June 18).

“This will be our 17th Big Toddle and it’s always a lot of fun,” said Claudine Pendle, the nursery’s co-owner.

“We get great support from the local community, but we still would like even more people to come down.

“Please give any donations you can to the children on the day.”

Those who register by May 20 will receive a Big Toddle pack containing information and fundraising ideas.

For further information, visit www.bigtoddle.org.uk or call 0800 008 7005.

