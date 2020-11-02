Search

Pupils at schools in South Woodford and East Ham win Olivier Award

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 November 2020

The children's ensemble, made up of pupils from Redbridge and Newham, on stage with other members of the cast took home an Olivier Award. Picture: Marc Brenner

Children in South Woodford and East Ham celebrated winning an Olivier Award for being a crucial part of an opera ensemble.

The children's ensemble, made up of pupils from Churchfields Junior School in Ilford and Brampton Primary School in East Ham, on stage with other members of the cast of Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Marc BrennerThe children's ensemble, made up of pupils from Churchfields Junior School in Ilford and Brampton Primary School in East Ham, on stage with other members of the cast of Noye's Fludde at Theatre Royal Stratford East. Picture: Marc Brenner

A children’s ensemble made up of more than 200 pupils from Churchfields Junior School, South Woodford, Brampton Primary School, East Ham, and young musicians from Vision RCL’s Redbridge Music Service and Newham Music Service picked up the Outstanding Achievement in Opera award on Sunday, October 25.

The award was for Noye’s Fludde, a new production of the one-act opera by Benjamin Britten. It was staged in July 2019 at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, along with the Royal College of Music, Guildhall School of Music and Drama and a team of professional performers, including dancers from Studio Wayne McGregor, Stratford East Singers and ENO Community Choir.

Head of Redbridge Music Service, Simon Roberts said: “We are absolutely thrilled that after being part of such a worthwhile and rewarding project which required hours of preparation and additional work we receive an internationally recognised award.

“Stratford East and English National Opera were excellent partners to work with but the biggest recognition goes to the enthusiasm of the pupils and their families who supported the event.”

Nadia Fall, artistic director of Theatre Royal Stratford East, said on the evening: “I only wish the children could be here because this award is really to celebrate the children’s ensemble and so this one’s for them.”

Musical director Martin Fitzpatrick continued by saying: “All their talent was infectious, they lifted our hearts and they lifted the hearts of our audience.

“The future is theirs, we hope that they get to perform like this once more and children you were brilliant, this award is for you.”

A total of 60 children, which spanned Years 2 to 5 from the two schools, performed during the show’s run.

They played the parts of the animals of the ark and Rhuti Carr, who worked with the children when she was producer at ENO Baylis, said they had a “crucial role” in the production.

Rebecca Emeny, headteacher of Churchfields Junior, in South Woodford, said the opportunity for the children to perform alongside the ENO was “transformative”.

