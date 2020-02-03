Search

Redbridge social club gets quizzical for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 February 2020

Social club Redbridge 18 Plus held a charity quiz night on Friday. Picture: Francesca Barclay

Members of a Redbridge social club put their knowledge of trivia to good use by raising money for charity.

Meet up group Redbridge 18 Plus organised a charity quiz night on Friday, January 31 and raised more than £300 in support of London Air Ambulance.

Seven teams showed off their knowledge and duked it out covering a variety of topics including history, georgraphy, science and music.

Francesca Barclay, who has been a member of the club for more than 10 years, said: "It is always such a pleasure to organise these quizzes especially as they are for charity. Our members find local charities or ones that are meaningful to us to support."

The group meets most Fridays at Goodmayes Community Centre from 8.30pm for quizzes, games, days out and charity events.

For more information contact Trevor on 0208 553 0947 or Fran on 0208 554 1364 or go online at www.redbridge18plus.org.uk.

