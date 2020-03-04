Record number of Redbridge children to attend first choice secondary school, council reveals

A record number of children were offered a place at their first choice secondary school in Redbridge. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire/PA Images Barry Batchelor/PA Wire/PA Images

Record numbers of children have been offered a place at their first preference secondary school in Redbridge.

Redbridge Council said 2,652 children will go to their first choice school, up from 2,600 last year.

Almost 90 per cent of youngsters are set to attend one of their top three preference secondary schools in September, with 94 per cent offered one of their top six choices.

The borough was ahead of the Londonwide average of 88.41 per cent for those children offered one of their top three choices of secondary school.

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "We have a fantastic selection of schools in the borough, which attracts a very high demand for places. I'm really pleased that we've been able to offer more pupils their first-choice secondary school."

The council said children who did not get into one of their preference schools were offered an alternative place in the borough and a spokesman encouraged parents to examine their options as places can become available if families change their mind.

Cllr Norman added: "We've worked extremely hard to accommodate families' preferences and I wish all Redbridge children the very best of luck as they prepare to take the next step in their education in September."