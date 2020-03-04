Search

Advanced search

Record number of Redbridge children to attend first choice secondary school, council reveals

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 March 2020

A record number of children were offered a place at their first choice secondary school in Redbridge. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire/PA Images

A record number of children were offered a place at their first choice secondary school in Redbridge. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire/PA Images

Barry Batchelor/PA Wire/PA Images

Record numbers of children have been offered a place at their first preference secondary school in Redbridge.

Redbridge Council said 2,652 children will go to their first choice school, up from 2,600 last year.

Almost 90 per cent of youngsters are set to attend one of their top three preference secondary schools in September, with 94 per cent offered one of their top six choices.

You may also want to watch:

The borough was ahead of the Londonwide average of 88.41 per cent for those children offered one of their top three choices of secondary school.

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "We have a fantastic selection of schools in the borough, which attracts a very high demand for places. I'm really pleased that we've been able to offer more pupils their first-choice secondary school."

The council said children who did not get into one of their preference schools were offered an alternative place in the borough and a spokesman encouraged parents to examine their options as places can become available if families change their mind.

Cllr Norman added: "We've worked extremely hard to accommodate families' preferences and I wish all Redbridge children the very best of luck as they prepare to take the next step in their education in September."

Most Read

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre in Barkingside is currently closed for a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Medical Centre in Barkingside is currently closed for a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient boss Embleton will be deciding on futures as plans start for next season’s squad

Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Difference in Eton Manor display delights director Farrell as they battle to beat Brentwood

Eton Manor in action in their win over Brentwood. Picture: Martin Pearl

Mixed fortunes for young Woodford Town squad

Woodford manager Dee Safer during Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

West Ham head to Australia for pre-season tour

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Record number of Redbridge children to attend first choice secondary school, council reveals

A record number of children were offered a place at their first choice secondary school in Redbridge. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24