South Woodford travel agents rated one of nation's best by trade mag

Published: 9:57 AM April 9, 2021

Julian Abbott, owner of Abbotts Travel, which was named one of the best travel agencies in the British Isles. - Credit: Abbotts Travel

A travel agents in South Woodford has been named as one of the best in the British Isles by an industry trade publication.

Abbotts Travel was listed as one of the top 50 travel agencies in the UK and Ireland by Travel Trade Gazette (TTG).

The family-run business, which has been in George Lane for more than 60 years, was one of just three agencies in London to earn a place on the list.

Julian and his daughter Talya in the store, which has been in George Lane for more than 60 years. - Credit: Abbotts Travel

More than 400 travel agents and branches put themselves forward for consideration for TTG's top 50 travel agencies 2021, from which a shortlist of 100 finalists across 20 categories was drawn up.

Each regional finalist was interviewed by a TTG journalist at the start of the year, to assess their customer service, expertise, business performance and efforts to give back to the community.

Particular attention was paid this year to their handling of the Covid-19 crisis, with agencies like Abbotts spending most of the last year getting their customers back home after being stranded abroad.

Owner Julian Abbott said: "The pandemic has tested us to the extreme. The last 12 months have taught us the importance of continuity, of having a local presence built on loyal clients and a personalised service.

"To be recognised by the industry for our efforts is a huge boost and source of pride and I am sure will be appreciated by both our clients and the local community."





The awards are in their sixth year and TTG editor Sophie Griffiths said this year it was particularly important to highlight the work done by travel agencies when most of their business had ground to a halt.

She said: "Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, travel agents have been tested to their limits over the past 12 months.

"But the nation’s best agencies have shone particularly brightly, working tirelessly – often for little or no reward – to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of their customers.

"From repatriating huge volumes of travellers from around the world at the start of the crisis to battling for refunds on their behalf for months on end, their worth really has been proven."

For the full Top 50 shortlist visit ttgtop50.com and to book travel with Abbotts visit https://www.abbottstravel.com/