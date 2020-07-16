Redbridge Council offers free online parenting courses

Parents, carers and parents-to-be can now access innovative online courses about children for free.

The course Understanding Your Child has been put together by the Solihull Approach – established 20 years ago by psychologists, health visitors and other health professionals. It will deal with pregnancy, brain development, play, styles of parenting, sleep, temper tantrums, and understanding the teenage brain.

The course would normally cost £39 but is being provided by Redbridge Council for free.

Cllr Mark Santos said: “These informative courses focus on supporting the relationships between parents, grandparents, and carers with their children by improving emotional health and wellbeing.

“Redbridge is proud that we have been able to fund these valuable resources for residents.”

Visit www.inourplace.co.uk using the access code BRIDGE to sign up.